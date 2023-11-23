How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, victors in four in a row.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allowed to opponents.
- Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions shot at a 46.3% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
- Penn State put together an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot above 40.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Nittany Lions' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- When Penn State gave up fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67).
- In terms of threes, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% mark away from home.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Penn State scored 7.5 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (68.4).
- At home, the Nittany Lions gave up 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).
- Penn State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 83-53
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
