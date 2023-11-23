How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- In games Texas A&M shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.
- Last year, the Aggies recorded 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
- Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
- Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.
- The Nittany Lions scored 5.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- Penn State went 17-6 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.0.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip in road games.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Penn State scored 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.
- At home, the Nittany Lions gave up 66.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).
- Beyond the arc, Penn State sunk fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (40.0%) as well.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 83-53
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
