The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 278th.
  • Last year, the Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
  • When Texas A&M scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
  • Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • When Penn State gave up fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M played worse at home last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip in away games.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.4.
  • At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).
  • Penn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (37.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 83-53 Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State W 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.