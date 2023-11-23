How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 278th.
- Last year, the Aggies put up 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
- When Texas A&M scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
- Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- When Penn State gave up fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M played worse at home last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip in away games.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.4.
- At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game, six fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).
- Penn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (37.9%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 83-53
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
