UTEP vs. Bradley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Bradley Braves (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the UTEP Miners (5-0), who have won five straight. The Miners are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:30 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.
UTEP vs. Bradley Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bradley
|-4.5
|136.5
Miners Betting Records & Stats
- UTEP and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 combined points twice this season.
- UTEP has a 166.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 29.9 more points than this game's total.
- UTEP has covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- UTEP has yet to play a game this season where it is listed as the underdog.
- The Miners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTEP has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
UTEP vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|15
|50%
|70.7
|139.2
|62.7
|131.2
|134.2
|UTEP
|16
|59.3%
|68.5
|139.2
|68.5
|131.2
|132.4
Additional UTEP Insights & Trends
- The Miners average 26.3 more points per game (95.6) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (69.3).
- UTEP is 1-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 69.3 points.
UTEP vs. Bradley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|12-6
|15-15-0
|UTEP
|13-14-0
|4-7
|18-9-0
UTEP vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|UTEP
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|8-5
|Away Record
|3-10
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.9
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
