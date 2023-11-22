Wednesday's contest at JSerra Pavilion has the UTEP Miners (4-0) taking on the California Golden Bears (2-2) at 12:30 AM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for UTEP, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

UTEP vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 75, Cal 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-4.4)

UTEP (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Performance Insights

UTEP was 262nd in college basketball in points scored (68.5 per game) and 127th in points conceded (68.5) last year.

The Miners grabbed 31.7 rebounds per game and gave up 29.8 boards last season, ranking 183rd and 90th, respectively, in the nation.

At 12.0 assists per game last season, UTEP was 268th in college basketball.

Last season, the Miners were seventh-worst in the country in 3-point makes (4.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.4%).

Defensively, UTEP was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.7 last year. It was 144th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

The Miners took 30.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 69.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.8% of the Miners' buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.2% were 2-pointers.

