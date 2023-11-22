A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, winners of five in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. UTEP matchup.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Bradley Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTEP put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Miners were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 11 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Bradley put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Braves games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

