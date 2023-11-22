Two streaking squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, victors in five in a row.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners have shot at a 54.5% rate from the field this season, 17.6 percentage points above the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.

The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Miners rank 150th.

The Miners put up an average of 95.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 69.3 the Braves give up to opponents.

UTEP is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP put up more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.7 away.

Beyond the arc, UTEP made more trifectas away (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule