The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Vaqueros give up (73.3).

Oral Roberts is 3-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 83.4 points.

The Vaqueros record 17.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (77.0).

The Vaqueros are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (43.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule