The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game road slide when they take on the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at College Park Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -9.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.

The average amount of points in UT Arlington's matchups last season was 134.8, which is 12.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UT Arlington compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

UT Arlington was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it won both games.

The Mavericks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives UT Arlington an 84.6% chance to win.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 14.8% 66.4 134.1 68.4 139 132.8 Alcorn State 9 31% 67.7 134.1 70.6 139 136.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Mavericks averaged were only 4.2 fewer points than the Braves allowed (70.6).

When UT Arlington scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 13-14-0 0-0 17-10-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 5-2 15-14-0

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Alcorn State 6-8 Home Record 7-2 4-9 Away Record 10-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.