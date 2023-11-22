How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (43.7%).
- Texas Tech went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Red Raiders put up 5.6 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.7).
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Texas Tech went 15-7.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (72.1).
- Beyond the arc, Texas Tech knocked down fewer triples on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (35.3%) as well.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-42
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
