The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Norse gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.
  • The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 16.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 20-6.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M-CC scored more points at home (87.9 per game) than away (72.7) last season.
  • The Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.
  • At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Houston L 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Dallas Christian W 104-45 American Bank Center
11/16/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-64 United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU - Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

