The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Norse gave up to their opponents (43.9%).

Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.

The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 48th.

The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 16.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 20-6.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC scored more points at home (87.9 per game) than away (72.7) last season.

The Islanders allowed 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.

At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

