Wednesday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (3-2) and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) matching up at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 75, CSU Bakersfield 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-7.0)

Tarleton State (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Tarleton State has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while CSU Bakersfield is 1-3-0. The Texans have gone over the point total in three games, while Roadrunners games have gone over four times.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans have a +12 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 254th in college basketball and are allowing 68.4 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.

Tarleton State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 31.2 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.4 per outing.

Tarleton State connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents (8.8). It is shooting 29.8% from deep (259th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 40.0%.

The Texans rank 216th in college basketball by averaging 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

Tarleton State forces 14.8 turnovers per game (73rd in college basketball) while committing 14.2 (302nd in college basketball action).

