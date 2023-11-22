Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates will match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Curry put up 32 points in a 121-116 win versus the Rockets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Curry's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-106)

Over 30.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Over 4.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per contest last year, sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.4.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were third in the league last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 31 27 5 1 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.