Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights on November 22, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others on the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights before their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (17 total points), having collected eight goals and nine assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz has 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Matt Duchene's season total of 15 points has come from six goals and nine assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Karlsson's 20 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Jack Eichel has racked up 19 points this season, with seven goals and 12 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
