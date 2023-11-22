Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Clippers on November 22, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Paul George, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 less than Wednesday's prop total.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).
- Wembanyama averages 1.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- The 18.5-point over/under for Keldon Johnson on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his season scoring average (14).
- His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Johnson averages four assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
|3.5 (Over: +140)
- The 27.3 points George has scored per game this season is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (24.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.7 -- is 2.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- George has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).
- George has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Kawhi Leonard Props
- Wednesday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 23.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Leonard's assists average -- five -- is 1.5 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
- He has knocked down four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).
