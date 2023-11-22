Spurs vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.
Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-8.5
|231.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in six of 14 outings.
- San Antonio has a 234.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.9 more points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio has a 4-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win two times (15.4%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +290 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Clippers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Spurs Prediction
|Clippers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|4
|33.3%
|113.5
|223.8
|109.7
|233.8
|226.4
|Spurs
|6
|42.9%
|110.3
|223.8
|124.1
|233.8
|229.0
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- This season, San Antonio is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
- The Spurs average just 0.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Clippers give up (109.7).
- San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.
Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-10
|1-6
|11-3
|Clippers
|5-7
|3-1
|4-8
Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Clippers
|110.3
|113.5
|23
|14
|4-5
|0-2
|3-6
|0-2
|124.1
|109.7
|28
|8
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|4-2
