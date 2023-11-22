The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -8.5 231.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in six of 14 outings.

San Antonio has a 234.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.9 more points than this game's point total.

San Antonio has a 4-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win two times (15.4%) in those contests.

San Antonio has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +290 or more by oddsmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 4 33.3% 113.5 223.8 109.7 233.8 226.4 Spurs 6 42.9% 110.3 223.8 124.1 233.8 229.0

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

This season, San Antonio is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

The Spurs average just 0.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Clippers give up (109.7).

San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Spurs and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-10 1-6 11-3 Clippers 5-7 3-1 4-8

Spurs vs. Clippers Point Insights

Spurs Clippers 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 124.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.