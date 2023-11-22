On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-11) will be looking to end a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Clippers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.5 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 109.7 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Spurs' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 124.1 per contest (29th in league).

The teams combine to score 223.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 233.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 4-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.