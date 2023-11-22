Sam Houston vs. Grambling: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) take on the Grambling Tigers (2-3) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 135.5 points.
Sam Houston vs. Grambling Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Trojan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Sam Houston
|-10.5
|135.5
Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Sam Houston and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 total points.
- Sam Houston's contests this year have an average point total of 147.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bearkats' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- Sam Houston has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Bearkats have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.
- Sam Houston has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Sam Houston vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sam Houston
|4
|80%
|72.4
|144
|75.4
|155
|137.5
|Grambling
|1
|33.3%
|71.6
|144
|79.6
|155
|137.5
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- The 72.4 points per game the Bearkats record are 7.2 fewer points than the Tigers give up (79.6).
Sam Houston vs. Grambling Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sam Houston
|3-2-0
|0-0
|4-1-0
|Grambling
|0-3-0
|0-2
|1-2-0
Sam Houston vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits
|Sam Houston
|Grambling
|12-1
|Home Record
|11-1
|11-6
|Away Record
|9-6
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
