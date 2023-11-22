Should you bet on Roope Hintz to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190

Hintz stats and insights

  • In six of 16 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Hintz has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Hintz's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 17:17 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:27 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

