Rice vs. New Mexico: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Rice Owls (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 163.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rice vs. New Mexico Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Henderson, Nevada
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Mexico
|-7.5
|163.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Rice combined with its opponent to score more than 163.5 points in nine of 29 games last season.
- The Owls had a 153.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, 10.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Owls were 13-16-0 against the spread last year.
- Last season, Rice won five out of the 15 games, or 33.3%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Owls were 1-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 26.3% chance to win.
Rice vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|New Mexico
|9
|31%
|80.9
|157.8
|74.3
|150.9
|148.5
|Rice
|9
|31%
|76.9
|157.8
|76.6
|150.9
|147.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- The Owls scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.
- Rice put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Rice vs. New Mexico Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|New Mexico
|16-13-0
|7-4
|20-9-0
|Rice
|13-16-0
|3-4
|19-10-0
Rice vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|New Mexico
|Rice
|15-5
|Home Record
|11-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.