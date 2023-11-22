Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 22?
Can we count on Radek Faksa lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.