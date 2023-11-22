Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 22?
In the upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jamie Benn to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- Benn has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
- Benn has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Benn averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
