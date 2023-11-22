The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.

The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

Incarnate Word went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (67.0).

At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule