How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Gamecocks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cardinals ranked 256th.
- The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 0.5 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
- Incarnate Word went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Incarnate Word averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (67.0).
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 85-71
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
