Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 22?
Will Esa Lindell find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- Lindell has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (four shots).
- Lindell has no points on the power play.
- Lindell's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
