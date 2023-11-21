Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Walker County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Walker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntsville High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navasota High School at New Waverly High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Waverly, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
