The UTEP Miners (4-0) are only 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The contest airs at 12:30 AM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total is 141.5 in the matchup.

UTEP vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 27 games last season, UTEP and its opponents combined to score more than 141.5 points.

UTEP games had an average of 137.0 points last season, 4.5 less than this game's over/under.

UTEP put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last season.

UTEP was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. It went 8-3 in those games.

The Miners had a record of 6-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7%).

UTEP has an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

UTEP vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 12 44.4% 68.5 126.8 68.5 138.6 132.4 Cal 7 23.3% 58.3 126.8 70.1 138.6 128.7

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

Last year, the Miners recorded 68.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed.

When UTEP totaled more than 70.1 points last season, it went 8-2 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

UTEP vs. Cal Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 13-14-0 5-4 18-9-0 Cal 11-19-0 11-13 14-16-0

UTEP vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Cal 11-7 Home Record 3-14 3-10 Away Record 0-12 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

