How to Watch UTEP vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (4-0) welcome in the California Golden Bears (2-2) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
UTEP vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games UTEP shot better than 45.2% from the field, it went 9-4 overall.
- The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Bears ranked 351st.
- Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners averaged were only 1.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears allowed (70.1).
- UTEP had a 9-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).
- The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 in road games.
- UTEP drained 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|USAO
|W 123-72
|Don Haskins Center
|11/13/2023
|UCSB
|W 89-76
|Don Haskins Center
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
