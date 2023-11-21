The Texas State Bobcats (3-0) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 59.2 the Bobcats allowed.

Sam Houston had an 11-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

Last year, the Bobcats recorded just 1.0 fewer point per game (67.5) than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).

When Texas State scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 10-1.

Texas State Schedule