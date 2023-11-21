Texas State vs. McNeese November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowboys (1-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
McNeese Top Players (2022-23)
- Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas State vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|66
|318th
|319th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
