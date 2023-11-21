The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 47.0% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Texas State had a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cowboys finished 23rd.
  • The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys allowed.
  • When it scored more than 75.4 points last season, Texas State went 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Texas State averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).
  • At home, the Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).
  • Texas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Miami (OH) W 75-65 Millett Hall
11/14/2023 @ Oklahoma L 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UTSA W 72-62 Strahan Arena
11/21/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Southern Utah - Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.