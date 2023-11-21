How to Watch Texas State vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas State vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 47.0% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Texas State had a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cowboys finished 23rd.
- The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were 9.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys allowed.
- When it scored more than 75.4 points last season, Texas State went 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Texas State averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (63.9).
- At home, the Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).
- Texas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 75-65
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.