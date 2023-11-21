The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) visit the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Golden Eagles are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oral Roberts -10.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern played nine games last season that had more than 146.5 combined points scored.

The Tigers had a 141.1-point average over/under in their outings last year, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Tigers' record against the spread last season was 10-19-0.

Last season, Texas Southern was the underdog 14 times and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Tigers had a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +425 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 19.0%.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oral Roberts 17 58.6% 83.3 152.5 70.2 142.1 153.7 Texas Southern 9 31% 69.2 152.5 71.9 142.1 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.0 fewer point than the 70.2 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Texas Southern went 4-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oral Roberts 13-16-0 7-10 12-17-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 3-3 13-16-0

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oral Roberts Texas Southern 16-0 Home Record 7-6 11-4 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 88.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.