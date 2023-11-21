The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will visit the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oral Roberts vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oral Roberts Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Oral Roberts (-9.5) 145.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oral Roberts (-9.5) 145.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Southern went 10-19-0 ATS last year.

The Tigers were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Oral Roberts compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Golden Eagles games went over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.