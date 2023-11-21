Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will visit the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oral Roberts vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oral Roberts Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oral Roberts (-9.5)
|145.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oral Roberts (-9.5)
|145.5
|-550
|+390
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Southern went 10-19-0 ATS last year.
- The Tigers were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Oral Roberts compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Golden Eagles games went over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.
