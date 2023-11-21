Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Terry County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadow High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
