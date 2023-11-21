The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
  • TCU went 13-5 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 220th.
  • Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs put up were just 4.7 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
  • When TCU totaled more than 70.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU posted 77.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian - Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

