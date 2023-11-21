How to Watch TCU vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Braves allowed to opponents.
- TCU went 13-5 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 220th.
- Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs put up were just 4.7 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- When TCU totaled more than 70.6 points last season, it went 18-3.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU posted 77.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
