Tuesday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) against the Utah State Aggies (4-1) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 80, Utah State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-8.9)

SFA (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Utah State is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 3-1-0 ATS record. The Aggies have a 2-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the 'Jacks have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks put up 86.4 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (176th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game SFA accumulates rank 247th in the nation, 4.8 more than the 27.4 its opponents record.

SFA hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 44.3% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

SFA and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The 'Jacks commit 17.6 per game (363rd in college basketball) and force 17.6 (18th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.