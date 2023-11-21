The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah State Aggies (4-1), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

  • This season, the 'Jacks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
  • SFA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 247th.
  • The 'Jacks average 21.2 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (65.2).
  • SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SFA scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.3).
  • Defensively the 'Jacks were better at home last year, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 away from home.
  • SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State W 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount W 86-76 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Drake W 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Utah State - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

