Tuesday's game between the Texas State Bobcats (3-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) at Strahan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-61 and heavily favors Texas State to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bearkats claimed a 96-43 win over Schreiner.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 77, Sam Houston 61

Sam Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearkats had a -21 scoring differential last season, putting up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowing 68.5 (282nd in college basketball).

In conference play, Sam Houston averaged fewer points (56 per game) than it did overall (67.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bearkats scored 71.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 64.3.

Sam Houston gave up 65.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.3 away.

