The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) are favored by 5.5 points against the Rice Owls (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -5.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 158.5 points 14 of 29 times.

The Owls had a 153.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, 5.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Owls were 13-16-0 last season.

Rice won five, or 33.3%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Owls won two of their nine games, or 22.2%, when they were an underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of a victory for the Owls.

Rice vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 5 16.1% 79.3 156.2 69.6 146.2 146.2 Rice 14 48.3% 76.9 156.2 76.6 146.2 147.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls put up an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores allowed to opponents.

Rice went 12-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall when it scored more than 69.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Rice vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-5 15-16-0 Rice 13-16-0 4-6 19-10-0

Rice vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Rice 11-4 Home Record 11-7 7-6 Away Record 6-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.