Rice vs. Indiana State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-0) play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rice vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|76.9
|56th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.