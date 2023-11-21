Tuesday's game at Dollar Loan Center has the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) matching up with the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a 83-78 victory for Indiana State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Rice vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Rice 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-5.1)

Indiana State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Rice Performance Insights

Rice was ranked 56th in college basketball offensively last year with 76.9 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

Last season the Owls pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Rice averaged 15.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 40th in the country.

The Owls averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Owls made 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35.2% three-point percentage (116th-ranked).

Last season Rice allowed 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.3% (322nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rice attempted 33.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 57.3% of the shots it took (and 67.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25 three-pointers per contest, which were 42.7% of its shots (and 32.2% of the team's buckets).

