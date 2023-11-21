The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
  • Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 108th.
  • The Panthers' 74.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.
  • When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin W 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

