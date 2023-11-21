Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Nueces County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flour Bluff High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bishop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
