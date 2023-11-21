Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMullen County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in McMullen County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
McMullen County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jourdanton High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
