Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James E Taylor High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert E Lee High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goose Creek Memorial High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Oaks High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
