High school basketball is on the schedule today in Grayson County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leonard High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21

1:15 PM CT on November 21 Location: Whitesboro, TX

Whitesboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denison High School at Gainesville High School