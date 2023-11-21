Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Goliad County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Goliad County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenedy High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
