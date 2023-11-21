Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Eastland County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ranger High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sidney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.