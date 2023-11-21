Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comal County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Comal County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comal County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alamo Heights High School at New Braunfels High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.