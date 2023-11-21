How to Watch the 76ers vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
76ers Stats Insights
- This season, the 76ers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
- In games Philadelphia shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.
- The 76ers record 120.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 111 the Cavaliers give up.
- Philadelphia is 9-2 when scoring more than 111 points.
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
- Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 4-4.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers are posting 121.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 118.4 points per contest.
- At home, Philadelphia is giving up 3.7 more points per game (112.9) than on the road (109.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the 76ers have played worse in home games this season, making 10.4 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 per game and a 41% percentage in road games.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers score fewer points per game at home (108.8) than away (113.1), but also concede fewer at home (109.2) than on the road (112.6).
- At home, Cleveland concedes 109.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.6.
- The Cavaliers pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.2) than away (24.3).
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Rib
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Donovan Mitchell
|Out
|Hamstring
