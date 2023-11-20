Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Val Verde County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Val Verde County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Val Verde County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Del Rio High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.